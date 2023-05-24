DOTr to further expand protected bike lanes in the next five years

Cycling has been popular before, but has boomed within the last couple of years. And while the government has set up bike lanes to accommodate more cyclists, there is still a lot of work that needs to be done. The Department of Transport (DOTr) acknowledges this and has bared its plans to improve cycling conditions in the country.

The DOTr aims to expand the protected bike lanes network to 2,400 kilometers by 2028. That means the agency has about five years to attain that goal. At the moment, there are 564 kilometers of the bike lane network in Metro Manila, Metro Cebu, and Davao, combined. It’s all part of the agency’s ‘priority programs’ to improve active transport.

PHOTO BY Green Transport Office

"As we rethink mobility and shift our focus on the most vulnerable road users, the call for responsibility and accountability on the road is further reiterated. Everyone is also enjoined that all road users, particularly those who are most at risk, deserve uncompromised safety on the road," said the DOTr.

This initiative to expand bike lanes nationwide is in accordance with the National Transport Policy (NTP) and the Philippine Development Plan 2023-2028. The pandemic spurred the increase of cyclists nationwide, hence the greater need for boosting cycling infrastructure. But with 564 kilometers laid out in two years, the DOTr and other government units have a tall order to reach 2,400 kilometers in five years. If the government wants to reach or surpass that magic number, it will have to do 367.2 kilometers every year.

PHOTO BY Spot.ph/Christa I. de la Cruz

That said, the initiative is still worth commending, and it's only a matter of time to see if these words will become action in the coming years. There are still hurdles, especially when it comes to enforcement of bike lane rules, but the expanded bike lane plan should help spur more laws to protect cyclists and other vulnerable road users.

