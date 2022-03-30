The MMDA says an elevated walkway and bike lane on EDSA is still on the table

Remember the proposed elevated walkway and bicycle lane on EDSA? The idea was first floated around in 2019, and it was given the go signal by the National Economic Development Authority (NEDA) in 2020.

Little has been heard of regarding the project since then, and with good reason. COVID-19 happened remember? Apparently, though, the project is still under consideration.

According to Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) chairman Romando Artes, the agency is still looking into implementing the elevated walkway as a means of reducing traffic on EDSA. He added, though, that building it would be “ambitious” on account of its cost.

“At ang huli po, ito po ang aming proposal, medyo ambitious, dahil it will entail large expenditures on the part of the government,” Artes told president Rodrigo Duterte while presenting the MMDA’s latest traffic-busting plans during a press briefing.

“Ito po ay para ma-encourage ang mga tao na mag lakad or mag bisikleta na lamang papunta sa trabaho, dahil safe po at convenient ito pong walkway and bicycle lane. Sa aming palagay makakabawas ito ng magdadala ng sasakyan at instead mag lalakad na laming po or gagamit ng bisikleta,” Artes added.

While Artes did not specifically mention the EDSA Greenways Project that gained NEDA approval and Asian Development Bank (ADB) funding two years ago, his presentation featured images of its proposal. This means it could feature connections to nearby bus stops and train lines, as well as surrounding structures.

This is promising, but until concrete plans are released to the public, it’s all still just talk. Do you think authorities will be able to follow through with this proposal?

