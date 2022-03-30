MMDA wants bodycams on enforcers to bolster no-contact apprehension program

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) recently announced that it is looking to intensify the enforcement of its no-contact apprehension program (NCAP). The agency, however, didn’t specify how exactly it plans to do so.

In a recent briefing, agency chairman Romando Artes shared that the MMDA is now looking to install more CCTV cameras and use more bodycams to better implement its NCAP.

“Palalawakin po natin ang ating no-contact apprehension sa pamamagitan ng paglalagay ng mas maraming CCTV cameras sa mga pangunahing lansangan ng Metro Manila at ganun din po sa mga Mabuhay Lanes,” said Artes. “Sa ngayon po, sa kasalukuyan, meron kaming pinu-proof-of-concept na mga body cameras. Ito po ay gagamitin ng ating mga enforcers para manghuli po ng mga nagva-violate.”

Through the use of bodycams, MMDA enforcers wouldn’t need to flag down traffic violators to issue tickets. Artes said this will also prevent motorists from bribing their way out of violations.

“Hindi na po mag-ti-ticket ang ating mga enforcers at lahat po ng panghuhuli ay gagwin through no-contact apprehension,” Artes added. “Ito po ay mabuti dahil unang-una ay mababawasan po o mawawala yung pangongotong. At ganun din po, hindi na po makakaabala sa traffic kasi every time na may mahuhuli, tatabi, ti-ticket-an, ito po ay nakakasagabal sa traffic.”

The MMDA aims to have this new and improved system fully operational before the current administration’s term ends later this year.

What do you think of this new proposal, as well as the agency’s other recent suggestions, namely, two different proposed number coding schemes and the implementation of a four-day workweek to ease Metro Manila traffic?

