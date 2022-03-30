MMDA: Four-day workweek, ‘daylight saving time’ office hours may improve traffic situation

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) is really getting all its ideas out there in hopes of finding ways to address the National Capital Region’s (NCR) traffic mess.

As we reported, MMDA chairman Romando Artes bared two new number coding scheme proposals during a recent press briefing with president Rodrigo Duterte. In the same presentation, the official suggested that a change in working hours may do the flow of traffic in Metro Manila some good.

First proposal: Adjusted government work hours

One proposal, which you may have already heard of, is the implementation of what the agency refers to as ‘daylight saving time’ work hours in government offices. Under this scheme, agencies will open their doors at 7am and close them at 4pm in the afternoon. The hope is that a shift like this will divert commuters away from the usual rush hour in the morning and evening.

“Ito ay ginagawa sa ibang bansa tulad ng New York City, kung saan pinapaaga po yung pagpasok ng mga tao sa gobyerno para po yang mga nag-transact at yung mga empleyado ng gobyerno ay makapasok ng maaga. Ganun din po, para makauwi ng maaga,” Artes told the president.

“Ang proposal po namin ay papasukin at buskan ang opisina ng gobyerno ng 7am, at ito po ay magasasara ng 4pm para naman po makauwi ng maaga ang ating mga empleyado at hindi na po sila sasabay sa rush hour,” he added, saying the MMDA will still need to consult the Civil Service Commission regarding the matter.

Second proposal: Four-day workweek

Another measure the MMDA Brough up during the briefing is the implementation of a four-day workweek. The agency presented two options here: Either a four-day workweek setup with four 10-hour days, or a five-day workweek with one work-from-home day.

“Dalawa po yang suggestions ng scheme. Ang una po ay 10 working hours for four working days a week. Ang pag-uusapan po dito ay kung magbabayad ng overtime in excess of eight hours because of the labor code. Or four days po na eight hours a day, at one day po na work from home.”

Interesting suggestions. Are you in favor of these changes? Let us know in the comments.

