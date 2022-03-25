MMDA studying one-hour adjustment to government office hours to alleviate traffic

Has anyone here noticed that the flow of traffic has worsened ever since Metro Manila shifted back to Alert Level 1? Don’t worry, you’re not alone. The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has observed this and is looking into ways to address the issue.

One solution the MMDA is currently looking into is an adjustment to government office hours. The idea is that making the start and end of the workday earlier will shift some commuters away from rush hours in the morning and evening, respectively.

“Baka daw po pwede na ang pasok sa gobyerno at young mga transaksyon sa gobyerno ay simulan ng 7:00am at mag-end ng 4:00pm,” MMDA chairman Romando Artes recently told the media.

“‘Yan pong sang oras na adjustment na ’yan sa pasok po sa gobyerno, ay malaking bagay dahil hindi lamang po yung pumapasok sa trabaho sa gobyerno ang apektado diyan, kung hindi pati na po yang meron mga transaksyon sa gobyerno,” he added.

The agency also previously mentioned that there are plans to expand the current number coding scheme to cover 7am to 9am as well.

Earlier this month, the agency reported that it recorded a total of 367,535 passing EDSA on the first day of Metro Manila’s shift down to Alert Level 1. Think a shift in government office hours will make the situation more manageable?

