Heads up: The MMDA is now eyeing an expanded number coding scheme

Yesterday, the Metro Manila Council (MMC) unanimously decided to downgrade the National Capital Region (NCR) to Alert Level 1. NCR mayors have already sent their recommendation to the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF), and we could see the new restrictions in effect by March 1.

In anticipation of this, officials have also bared the possibility of expanding the capital’s number coding scheme. During a virtual briefing held yesterday, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) officer-in-charge Romando Artes said this is in anticipation of a rise in vehicular traffic that will accompany the shift in alert level.

“We are studying to widen the coverage of our modified number coding scheme from 7am to 9am. I have met with the district heads of our Traffic Discipline Office. Based on their assessment, from 10am to 5pm, a light traffic situation is observed on major thoroughfares,” Artes explained.

Artes added, however, that there are no plans to implement an expanded number coding scheme for entire days because Metro Manila’s public transportation system still isn’t running at full capacity.

Currently, the number coding scheme is in effect from 5pm to 8pm on weekdays (excluding holidays) and only applies to private cars. Are you in favor of implementing an expanded version of this measure?

