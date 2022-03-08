MMDA: A total of 367,535 vehicles passed EDSA on first day of Alert Level 1

Just how many cars are out and about now that Metro Manila has loosened COVID-19 restrictions? Day one of the National Capital Region’s (NCR) return to Alert Level 1 should give you a pretty good picture.

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has released the vehicle count for the first day of Alert Level 1 on EDSA. The first day with loosened restrictions saw a total of 367,535 cars pass the major thoroughfare. Look:

MMDA EDSA vehicle count

Strangely, EDSA’s total vehicle count on the first day of Alert Level 1 is slightly lower than the figure from February 22—back when the capital was still under Alert Level 2. On that day, the MMDA recorded a total of 372,528 vehicles passing through EDSA.

The agency will be able to drive EDSA’s vehicle count down further if it pushes through with plans to expand the current number coding scheme hours to cover 7am to 9am as well. As of now, the measure is only being implemented from 5pm to 8pm.

“Napakahalaga ng disiplina ng mga motorista sa kabila ng paglalagay sa NCR sa Alert Level 1 na pinakamaluwag na alert level status,” the MMDA said in a statement.

“Patuloy ang ginagawang pagmo-monitor ng daily vehicle volume count sa kahabaan ng EDSA na basehan sa hakbangin ng ahensya upang maisaayos ang daloy ng trapiko sa Kamaynilaan.”

To put things in perspective, the last pre-pandemic vehicle count the MMDA provided saw a total of 405,882 vehicles passing EDSA on July 8, 2019. Do you think the thoroughfare will ever get back to this level of vehicular traffic?

