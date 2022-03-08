Think you can make a living manually counting cars on EDSA all day?

One of the biggest factors when it comes to traffic management on EDSA during the pandemic is vehicle count. Many decisions, such as when and when not to implement the number coding scheme, partly depend on the volume of cars that pass through the thoroughfare. But how exactly does the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) keep track of this?

One would think that perhaps the agency’s traffic cameras do all of the counting, right? This isn’t the case, though. MMDA traffic chief Bong Nebrija provided Facebook users with a behind-the-scenes look at how it’s done:

EDSA vehicle count

Yes, that’s right. That is an MMDA enforcer counting the cars on EDSA manually from a pedestrian overpass. Frankly, this is nothing short of impressive. Can you imagine the level of focus it takes to keep tabs on a sea of cars during rush hour and come up with a count accurate enough to base major policy decisions on?

“Many have been asking when are we going to bring back the old number coding. We always say we will be basing it on the data that we will be collating. Every day these unsung heroes of our traffic engineering get the raw data we will be processing to base our decisions,” Nebrija says in his Facebook post.

“So to give you an idea how we get the vehicle volume count, watch the dedication of our personnel. Mabuhay kayo!”

Talk about dedication. Do you think you could do something like this for an entire day?

