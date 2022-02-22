MMDA apprehends truck driving on tires that will give you nightmares

We can’t stress enough how important it is for motorists to keep their tires in check. These pieces of rubber are literally what’s keeping your ride planted on the road, so it’s vital you keep them in proper working order.

Well, one driver on EDSA the other day didn’t get the memo. And to make matters worse, he was behind the wheel of a massive truck.

“How bad could it be?” some of you are probably wondering. Well, it’s pretty bad. The truck was pulled over by Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) enforcers on EDSA for, well, being on EDSA illegally. Once the driver stepped out of the vehicle, MMDA traffic chief Bong Nebrija immediately recognized the driver as a repeat offender. Oh, and he also had on him what was later confirmed to be a fake driver’s license.

MMDA apprehends truck with worn tires

And now we get to the tires. First off, there’s a massive tear on the sidewall of one of them. The tire tread was all but gone on another, with visibly exposed plies.

“Ano, kapag nasabugan ng gulong ito sa EDSA at sa sobrang bigat nila eh tumagilid na o di kaya bumulusok sa ibang sasakyan o motor at makapatay sila, ano, pasensya na lang,” Nebrija later said in a Facebook post.

“Grabe, pinaglalaruan na nitong driver ang batas natin. Kailangan na talagang tanggalan ng lisensya at habang buhay na di magmaneho bago pa tuluyang makaaksidente ito at makapatay.”

The vehicle has already been impounded. We certainly hope there aren’t many more examples like this plying our streets.

