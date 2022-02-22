The MMDA is looking to replace the concrete barriers along EDSA

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority’s (MMDA) concrete barriers along EDSA have been the subject of public scrutiny ever since the agency put them up. To many, these dividers that are meant to separate the EDSA busway from private-car lanes are potentially hazardous to motorists traversing the thoroughfare.

Now, it appears the MMDA is finally looking for alternatives. MMDA general manager and officer-in-charge Romando Artes has announced that the agency has reopened its study to replace these concrete barriers.

“Inaaral po natin iyong paglalagay ng bollard, instead of concrete barriers at lalo na dadagdagan pa po natin siguro iyong mga safety signs,” said Artes. He also mentioned that plastic barriers are too lightweight and easily displaced, and are thus unusable along EDSA.

Artes added that whatever alternative the MMDA resorts to, it must still “preserve the exclusivity of the bus lane” and increase motorist safety.

No word yet on what new dividers the MMDA could be using next. Traffic chief Bong Nebrija did recently share photos and footage of new illuminated barriers, and we reckon these just might work—at least compared to what’s currently placed along EDSA. Look:

Since 2020, the MMDA has recorded at least 437 concrete barrier-related accidents along EDSA. The most recent one happened on February 19, 2022, and it involved four Philippine Air Force (PAF) personnel.

What do you think, readers? Should the MMDA push through with all this?

