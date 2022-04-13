A portion of the Cavitex Las Piñas-Bacoor exit will be closed later this month

Motorists who regularly drive down to Cavite or southern Luzon, listen up: Manila-Cavite Expressway (Cavitex) management has announced a closure that could affect your travel plans later this month.

The Cavitex official Facebook page has shared that the outermost lane of the expressway’s Las Piñas-Bacoor exit (also known as the Cavitex Zapote Loop) will be closed from April 26 to 30, 2022. Look:

CAVITEX lane closure announcement

According to the company, the closure is necessary for it to perform maintenance works on the expressway. This could lead to a buildup of traffic that may inconvenience motorists heading to Kawit or Bacoor, Cavite, and Las Piñas.

In other news, those of you who’ll be traveling via Cavitex during the Holy Week break will be pleased to know that the Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation (MPTC) has suspended all lane closures along the expressway in anticipation of a 10-15% rise in traffic volume. The company will also be providing motorists with special roadside services during this period.

Anyway, you’ve been warned. On the bright side, this announcement came relatively early, so you still have plenty of time left to make some adjustments if you plan on passing the area during the affected dates.

