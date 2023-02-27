Cebu’s Bus Rapid Transit system to begin partial operations in 2024

A couple of years back, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) announced that it was targeting the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) to begin operations within 2021. If you take a look at what transpired since, though, it’s clear that things didn’t exactly go according to plan.

Today, however, the Cebu BRT takes a small step closer to becoming reality, as the government and the DOTr have finally broken ground for this massive P16.3 billion infrastructure project.

The Cebu BRT—the first of its kind in the country—is a 13.18km network consisting of 17 stations, one depot, and one trunk terminal. Package 1 of the project includes 2.38km of segregated bus lanes with four stations, namely: Cebu South Bus Terminal, Cebu Normal University, and around Fuente Osmeña Circle and Cebu Provincial Capitol.

The DOTr says partial operations could begin in 2024. The BRT network will be able to cater to 60,000 passengers daily during its first year. At its full operations which is targeted for 2025, the Cebu BRT will be able to ferry around 160,000 passengers daily.

Fingers crossed, there won’t be any major delays this time. You reckon we could use a proper BRT system in Metro Manila, too?

Cebu BRT groundbreaking ceremony:

