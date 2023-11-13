Got a long layover at Changi Airport? You’ll be allowed to rent bikes for free

What do you usually do when you have a long layover at some airport? More often than not, you’re just left to make do with whatever the airport has in store, no pun intended.

If you’re stuck in an airport like Changi, you’re in luck, because Singapore’s gigantic terminal will have no problems keeping you busy. You can choose from various restaurants, shop duty-free at several stores, or just take in the sights around the airport.

Or, you know, cycle around the vicinity. Because that’s the latest addition to ‘things to do at Changi Airport.’

PHOTO BY Changi Airport

The Changi Airport Group has just announced its Free Bicycle Rides Campaign, wherein all passengers with layovers of at least 5.5 hours at Changi will be entitled to a free two-hour bike rental. This criterion is to ensure the passenger will have enough time to re-enter and check-in at the airport as needed.

Eligible passengers can avail of the perk through the GoCycling kiosk at Changi Airport’s ‘Hub & Spoke.’ The bikes will only be available on a first come, first served basis during GoCycling’s operating hours, which are 10am to 8pm on weekdays and 9am to 9pm on weekends. You can check out more info via this link.

Pretty cool, huh? Maybe one day, this is something we can have in the Philippines, too.

PHOTO BY Changi Airport

