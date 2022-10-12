MMDA announces plans for dedicated motorcycle lane along Commonwealth Avenue

Well, that didn’t take long. Following talks with local motorcycle groups, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has announced plans to revive the exclusive motorcycle lane along Commonwealth Avenue.

In a statement, acting MMDA chairman Carlo Dimayuga III cited the increasing number of vehicles within Metro Manila as a major factor in the agency’s plans.

“With this number, we're planning to put an exclusive motorcycle lane along Commonwealth Avenue to put the vehicles in order and as part of road safety for the motorcycle-riding public,” the official said, stressing that there are now around 1.44 million motorbikes within Metro Manila based on data provided by the Land Transportation Office (LTO).

Earlier today, the MMDA said that Metro Manila’s motorbike groups were also “clamoring” for a dedicated motorcycle lane to be put up on EDSA as well. No word yet, however, regarding any plans for this.

The MMDA is currently in the middle of a two-day consultation workshop tackling motorcycle-related transport issues within Metro Manila. Do you think the implementation of dedicated motorcycle lanes will help make our roads safer and less congested?

