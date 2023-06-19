Advisory: Commonwealth Ave. partial closures for MRT-7 Regalado Station construction

Any Fairview and Novaliches folks here who have to take Commonwealth Avenue regularly during the wee hours? You’ll have to account for these road closures along your route from July to December.

Partial closures will be implemented on the stretch of Commonwealth Avenue between Fairline Street and Regalado Avenue from July to December 2023. This is the stretch where the National College of Business and Arts (NCBA) and Fairview Center Mall (FCM) are located, and where the MRT-7 Regalado Station will rise. The closure will allow for the installation of the station’s steel structure.

When will these Commonwealth Avenue road closures take effect?

The Commonwealth Avenue westbound lanes (the side going to Elliptical Road) between Fairlane and Regalado will be closed from July 25 to November 26, from 10pm to 5am.

During this time, the outermost lanes of the eastbound side will be dedicated to eastbound traffic. Westbound traffic, meanwhile, may either: 1) counterflow on the innermost lane of the eastbound side; or, 2) turn right onto Fairlane Street, then left onto Pontiac Street, left onto Regalado Avenue or Camaro Street, and right back onto Commonwealth Avenue.

PHOTO BY Department of Transportation on Facebook

The Commonwealth Avenue eastbound lanes (the side going to SM Fairview) along the same stretch will be closed from August 8 to December 6, also from 10pm to 5am.

During this time, the outermost lanes of the westbound side will be dedicated to westbound traffic. Eastbound traffic may counterflow on the innermost lane of the westbound side. The map of alternate routes provided by the Department of Transportation (DOTr) also shows that eastbound vehicles may turn right onto Pearl Street (Pearl Drive) or Regalado Avenue, pass through Ruby and Fairlane Streets, then turn right back onto Commonwealth Avenue.

PHOTO BY Department of Transportation on Facebook

Alternate routes

As mentioned, the DOTr has released maps showing alternate routes. Residents of the area will be very familiar with these back roads by now, but expect them to get a bit busier from 10pm to 5am.

PHOTO BY Department of Transportation on Facebook

PHOTO BY Department of Transportation on Facebook

Again, the partial road closure along this stretch of the Quezon City thoroughfare will begin in July. Happening now on Commonwealth, however, is a two-week dry run of a stop-and-go left-turn scheme in the Tandang Sora area.