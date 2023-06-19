Motoring News

Advisory: Dry run of stop-and-go left-turn scheme to Tandang Sora Avenue has begun

QC residents, take note
by Sharleen Banzon | Just now
Image of Commonwealth Avenue–Tandang Sora Avenue intersection in Quezon City, Metro Manila
PHOTO: Google Maps

Far north residents who have to take the eastbound lanes of Commonwealth Avenue on the (looong) drive home, take note: The Quezon City government has begun the dry run of a stop-and-go left-turn scheme to Tandang Sora Avenue. This traffic scheme will be implemented during the afternoon/evening rush hours from 4pm to 8pm, and will last for two weeks.

Check out the map below:

Stop-and-go left-turn scheme on Commonwealth Avenue:

Map of the stop-and-go left-turn scheme being implemented on dry-run basis along Commonwealth Avenue heading to Tandang Sora Avenue

The dry run kicked off over the weekend on June 17, but today, Monday the 19th, is when we’ll really see its effect on the flow of traffic on this major Quezon City thoroughfare.

Layunin ng stop-and-go left-turn scheme na mabawasan ang volume ng traffic tuwing rush hour sa hapon sa mga papasok ng Visayas Avenue mula Elliptical Road at sa mga gumagamit ng U-turn slot sa tapat ng Shopwise Don Antonio,” the official advisory reads.

Additional traffic enforcers will be deployed in the area to direct traffic and guide motorists.

Does this affect your daily commute? Tell us how it goes in the comments.

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

