Advisory: Dry run of stop-and-go left-turn scheme to Tandang Sora Avenue has begun

Far north residents who have to take the eastbound lanes of Commonwealth Avenue on the (looong) drive home, take note: The Quezon City government has begun the dry run of a stop-and-go left-turn scheme to Tandang Sora Avenue. This traffic scheme will be implemented during the afternoon/evening rush hours from 4pm to 8pm, and will last for two weeks.

Check out the map below:

Stop-and-go left-turn scheme on Commonwealth Avenue:

PHOTO BY Quezon City Government on Facebook

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

The dry run kicked off over the weekend on June 17, but today, Monday the 19th, is when we’ll really see its effect on the flow of traffic on this major Quezon City thoroughfare.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

All-new Toyota Innova to be called Zenix in PH, prices range from P1.67-M to P1.953-M

This is exactly why you shouldn’t block someone else’s driveway

“Layunin ng stop-and-go left-turn scheme na mabawasan ang volume ng traffic tuwing rush hour sa hapon sa mga papasok ng Visayas Avenue mula Elliptical Road at sa mga gumagamit ng U-turn slot sa tapat ng Shopwise Don Antonio,” the official advisory reads.

Additional traffic enforcers will be deployed in the area to direct traffic and guide motorists.

Does this affect your daily commute? Tell us how it goes in the comments.

See Also