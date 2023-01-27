Beware of scammers pretending to be TNVS drivers

Here’s a very important PSA for commuters who use ride-hailing apps regularly: Be wary of a new modus operandi involving individuals pretending to be legitimate Transportation Network Vehicle Service (TNVS) drivers.





The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) has now warned against these fake TNVS providers who are forcefully trying to get passengers and then proceeding to overcharge them afterwards.

A recent post showing the driver of a black SUV went viral on Facebook. The owner of the post recounted how the supposed driver forced him and his companions into riding the vehicle, only to be threatened into paying a higher fare after they’ve hit the road.

“There is always a right way of doing things, particularly when it comes to offering services to the public,” said LTFRB chairman Teofilo Guadiz. “For those who want to offer TNVS services and earn extra money, they should apply for a franchise.”

These times are hard, which means we should also be more vigilant than ever. To all of you guys who regularly book rides using any ride-hailing app, stay safe out there.

LTFRB warns against fake TNVS drivers:

