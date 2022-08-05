Cutcut Intersection in Angeles to see closures for most Sundays in August

Residents of Pampanga are going to want to listen up. The Cutcut Intersection, which is a major junction for routes leading to Angeles and Clark, will see major road closures for several Sundays this month.

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) announced the news on Facebook. According to the agency, the reason for the closures is the launching of concrete girders for the upcoming Cutcut Flyover.

Closures will last from 5am to 9pm. Different ends of the Fil-Am Friendship Highway will be closed to traffic on August 7 and 28. Meanwhile, the entire intersection will be closed off on August 14.

The DPWH is advising all motorists to take alternate routes if possible. We’ve listed them down below.

Alternate routes for Cutcut Intersection closure:

For vehicles traveling from Porac to Angeles City/Clark: Porac Access Road—SCTEX For vehicles traveling from Porac to San Fernando: Megadike—Barangay Maliwalu/Lara—Marlboro For vehicles traveling from Fil-Am Friendship Highway to Angeles City: Apo Road—L&S Subdivision, Barangay Santo Domingo For vehicles traveling from Clark to Angeles City: Poinsettia Avenue For vehicles traveling from Angeles City to Porac: SCTEX

If you’ll look at the maps and images provided by the DPWH in the Facebook post below, it’ll become apparent that all three of the dates mentioned by the agency will see major closures. It’s best to avoid the area entirely if you can.

So, will this affect any of your plans this month?

Cutcut Intersection closures:

