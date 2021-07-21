Cyclists can now use Davao City’s new 55km bike lane network

Good news for cyclists in Davao City, as the Department of Transportation (DOTr) has officially inaugurated the city’s 54.744km bike-lane network.

The Metro Davao Bike Lanes span across 14 sections within Davao City. These include Quimpo Boulevard, Sandawa Road, Roxas Avenue, Quezon Avenue, Quirino Avenue, E. Jacinto Extension, Dr. A. Gahol Street, Mabini Street, F. Torres Street, Loyola Street, Porras Street, Inigo Street, and Decasio Street.

The entire network is painted with white and green markings. Signage, solar studs, bollards and concrete delineators have also been put in place, as well as bike racks for cyclists. The project will help ensure safer passage for all bikers throughout the city.

If you want to see more of the bike new bike lanes, you can check out the photos below:

This Davao City bike lane project is part of the DOTr’s 497km bike lane network spanning across Metro Manila, Metro Cebu, and Metro Davao that seeks to promote active transport as sustainable and efficient alternatives.

Your thoughts on this one, Davaoeños? The comments section is open.

