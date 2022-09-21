DILG reminds LGUs that the purchase or use of luxury cars for operations is prohibited

Luxury cars have no place in the day-to-day operations of local government units. This is the message the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) wants to convey after reminding officials “to exercise due prudence” when it comes to vehicle purchases.

In a statement, DILG secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. called on LGUs to be mindful of purchasing cars for operations, saying doing so must “be done in the most efficient and economic manner.”

“Manatili po tayong matipid sa pagpili ng sasakyan lalo na’t hindi pa tayo nakakabangon sa masasamang epekto sa ekonomiya ng pandemya ng COVID-19. Dapat po tayong maging halimbawa sa ating mga nasasakupan sa masinop na paggamit ng pondo ng bayan,” the official said.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Here’s how gas pumps make ‘sagad’ your fuel tank without overflowing

CCLEX now permits entry of 110cc motorcycles

“Please bear in mind that all motor vehicles intended to be purchased must not contain a brand name. Likewise, no post-purchase authority shall or could be issued by the Department under any circumstances,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

But what exactly is considered a ‘luxury car’ by the government? According to the DILG, these are sedans or hatchbacks with over 2.5 and 3.5 liters of displacement for gasoline and diesel engines, respectively. In the case of vans and pickups, the displacement limit for gasoline and diesel engines is 2.5 and 3.5 liters.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos

MPVs? It’s set at 2.5 liters for gas units and 2.8 liters for diesels. An SUV, meanwhile, is considered a luxury vehicle if its gasoline engine exceeds 2.7 liters or if its diesel engine exceeds 3.0 liters. All LGU vehicles must also adhere to a four-cylinder limit.

So, that Ford Ranger Raptor patrol unit you were dreaming of? Yeah, scrap that—unless you want to get in trouble. What’s the most outlandish LGU vehicle you’ve ever come across?

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.