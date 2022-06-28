Even foreign diplomats think that sky-high footbridge in QC is ridiculous

We all laughed when images of that ridiculous sky-high pedestrian overpass in Quezon City first surfaced a few years ago. But deep inside? We all knew it was a symptom of a very serious problem.

That problem is that pedestrians aren’t treated very well around these parts—where decent places to walk are rare and people traveling on two feet are relegated to the bare minimum of what can be called a sidewalk.

Yesterday, the EDSA-Kamuning footbridge made the news once again. This time, after a foreign diplomat—Dirk Janssen, Consul General of the Netherlands in San Francisco—tweeted about the structure. He had some pretty sobering words about the elevated walkway. Look:

Diplomat Dirk Janssen calls out PH footbridge:

That roughly translates to “There is no better way to make it clear to pedestrians that they don’t matter.”

There’s nothing like an official of one of the world’s most pedestrian-friendly nations calling your country’s poorly planned infrastructure out to get people talking on social media, huh? It’s a blunt take on the matter, but one that we think needs to be heard.

What do you think about this EDSA-Kamuning footbridge? Should the local government do something about it or leave it as is? Let us know in the comments.

