Are the ‘doble plaka’ law’s fines discriminatory against riders?

To say the doble plaka law is controversial might be an understatement—especially when you consider riders can be fined as much as P100,000 for violating some of its provisions.

But is the law discriminatory? At least one member of the Philippine Senate believes so.

During a public hearing yesterday, senator JV Ejercito once again pushed for amendments to the doble plaka law. Specifically, Ejercito wants the law’s fines—which he labeled as discriminatory—reduced.

The senator said that while he understands the intention behind the doble plaka law, it comes off as discriminatory because of its fines. According to Ejercito, some of the law’s penalties are almost 10 times what motorists operating four-wheeled vehicles have to pay for similar violations.

“Mas lalo naging malala at nagkaroon ng diskriminasyon sa mga riders. Bilang isang rider naiintindihan po natin at nararanasan din po natin ‘yan,” Ejercito said while addressing the Committee on Justice and Human Rights.

“These fines and penalties are somewhat too excessive to the point of being discriminatory, again, to motorcycle riders. In the spirit of equity we would want the fines imposed against motorcycle riders to be at par with those who drive cars. Kasi po, umaabot ng P50,000 hangang P100,000,” the senator added.

If you think about it, a P100,000 fine is already more than most mass-market motorbikes cost. Do you agree with the senator’s take on this issue?

