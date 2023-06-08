DOE unveils two new e-buses, launches EV charging station at its BGC HQ

Part of the shift towards a greener future includes the electrification of not just passenger cars and motorcycles but also public utility vehicles. Not the gasoline-powered modern jeepneys, though—we’re talking about full-on electric vehicles.

The Department of Energy (DOE) is now giving us a glimpse of what that electric future might look like, as it just announced its newest acquisition: two electric buses from BYD. Along with the new EVs, the agency also unveiled a new charging station at tits headquarters in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig.

The DOE didn’t exactly unveil any specs or details, but what we do know is that the e-buses are fully air-conditioned, are equipped with CCTVs, and have a seating capacity of 49 passengers each.

“Right now, the OPEC countries, especially Saudi Arabia, are thinking of reducing the output for fuels, and that means there will be a corresponding increase in fuel prices,” said DOE secretary Raphael Lotilla. “That’s the kind of impact that we don’t want to continuously affect our consumers.”

The new buses are part of the DOE-Energy Utilization Management Bureau’s initiative to promote cleaner transportation options. The agency intends to bring in more of these in the coming years in the hopes of eventually making it viable public transport vehicle.

PHOTO BY DOE

