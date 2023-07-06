DOTr launches Commuter Hotline for reporting complaints and transport issues

Got commuter-related concerns or transport issues to report to the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and its attached agencies like the Land Transportation Office (LTO) and the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB)? There’s now a central hotline you can call for that.

The agency has announced that the DOTr Commuter Hotline may now be reached via (0920) 964-3687, from Monday to Friday at 8am to 5pm. According to the official release, this hotline will receive “commuter concerns, grievances, and complaints” as well as “reports of red tape from citizens within its offices and attached agencies.”

The DOTr Commuter Hotline is also on messaging platforms Viber or WhatsApp.

“We established this hotline because we recognize the public’s role in creating a clean and efficient DOTr,” said Transportation secretary Jaime Bautista. “We urge our fellow Filipinos to report your concerns via the Commuter Hotline that require full attention of the DOTr and its attached agencies.”

DOTr Commuter Hotline advisory:

PHOTO BY Department of Transportation on Facebook

