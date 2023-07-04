All-new Toyota Wigo could top out at P729k; no GR-S variant available

It’s basically an open secret by now that the all-new Toyota Wigo is officially on its way to the market. Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) has yet to confirm the details, but we already have an idea of what we’re going to get.

But more than just those initial specs, we’ve now gotten our hands on the possible prices of this new hatch. According to a source, the all-new Wigo could start at P609k. Three variants will be available, and the top-spec G trim could be priced at P729k. It looks like no Wigo GR-S will be sold here, folks—at least not in the meantime.

Toyota Wigo 2024 prices

Toyota Wigo. 1.0 J MT – P609,000

Toyota Wigo 1.0 E CVT – P684,000

Toyota Wigo 1.0 G CVT – P729,000

PHOTO BY Toyota

As mentioned in our previous stories, the all-new Wigo could retain its 1.0-liter three-cylinder gasoline engine that generates 66hp and 89Nm of torque. This could then be mated to a continuously variable transmission.

Now, as always, don’t quote us on this just yet. We’ll update you once TMP releases more details. Watch this space.

