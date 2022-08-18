DOTr wants bike racks, showers in schools to encourage cycling among students, teachers

In a matter of days, we’ll be seeing (probably) a huge increase in traffic all across the metro as face-to-face classes (F2F classes) return. There’ll be more people queueing up for public transport, and there’ll certainly be more vehicles on major thoroughfares, especially those around schools and universities.

Alternative transport solutions like cycling, however, will remain an option, and it’s something the Department of Transportation (DOTr) wants more students, teachers, and other school employees to consider as traffic worsens in the coming weeks.

To promote cycling further, the DOTr is now asking the Department of Education (DepEd) and the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) to urge educational institutions to provide end-of-trip (EoT) facilities within school vicinities. These EoT facilities include bike racks, sheds, and even showers that will encourage those going to school to use bicycles instead.

Cycling will also be an option for minors, as Department Order No. 2020-014 allows children up to 15 years of age to use bike lanes along national and primary roads so long as they are accompanied by adult cyclists.

PHOTO BY DOTr on Facebook

DOTr undersecretary for Road Transport and Infrastructure Mark Steven Pastor is also reiterating the importance of sharing the road now that more people will start to be out and about.

“Road safety is of paramount importance. As students return to face-to-face classes, they are subjected yet again to vulnerability on the road,” said Pastor. “With this, we would like to remind all our motorists to share the road for the safety of all other road users, especially our cyclists and pedestrians—including our learners.”

