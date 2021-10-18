DOTr wants ‘ayuda’ for drivers, increased PUV passenger capacity

Transport groups have recently filed a petition for a fare increase in light of the rising fuel prices. The Department of Transportation (DOTr), however, seems to have other plans in mind.

In a recent statement, the DOTr said that in lieu of a fare hike, it will be looking to provide financial aid instead. “Ang DOTr road sector po ay nagkasundo na magtulak ng mga programa na magbibigay tulong, suporta at ayuda sa ating mga driver at operator, na hindi nangangailangang magpatupad ng taas pamasahe,” the statement reads.

In addition, the agency says it has written to the Department of Energy to work on other solutions such as fuel subsidies for PUV drivers and operators. The DOTr is also continuing its vaccination drives for transport-sector employees so they may be avail of vaccination perks such as discounts on fuel.

In the same statement, the DOTr mentioned that it will be sending a recommendation to the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) to increase the current passenger capacity of PUVs. The DOTr will be studying the situation until Wednesday, so we might be getting updates later this week. We’ll bring you more as we have them.

