DOTr: Free MRT-3 rides extended until June 30

We have some good news for commuters this week: In a recent press conference, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) announced that the free MRT-3 rides has been extended.

The program, which was originally supposed to end on May 30, has now been extended to June 30, 2022. All commuters who will be using the rail line during the 4:40am-10:10pm operating hours will be able to avail themselves of the free rides. You can check out the official advisory below:

Continue reading below ↓

STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

The Toyota Raize is now available for as low as P9,351 per month

This is our first look at the next-generation Honda CR-V

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Since the program was launched back in March, the MRT-3 line has already provided free rides to more than 15 million passengers. This extension of the free rides program will allow the DOTr and the MRT-3 management to further test the capabilities of the newly rehabilitated train line.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.