Report: Former PAL exec Jaime Bautista is incoming admin’s pick for DOTr head

It looks like Arthur Tugade is on his way out as your country’s transportation secretary.

According to a report by The Philippine Star, the incoming administration has chosen former Philippine Airlines (PAL) chief operating officer Jaime Bautista as the Department of Transportation’s (DOTr) new head.

The news was confirmed to reporters by incoming executive secretary Vic Rodriguez earlier today.

Under Bautista’s belt are 15 years of experience with the country’s flagship airline, plus stints as an independent director for mining company Nickel Asia and gaming investment holding firm Premium Leisure Corporation.

No confirmation from Bautista has been released yet, but if the former PAL exec does accept the position, he’ll be taking on the challenge of managing the country’s public utility vehicle modernization program and implementing big-ticket transportation projects like the Metro Manila Subway. This is on top of keeping the country moving during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Late last month, the camp of president-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. also announced former San Miguel Corporation (SMC) executive Manny Bonoan as its pick to head the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH). Tell us what you think of the incoming administration’s appointments in the comments.

