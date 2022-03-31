NAIA shuttle services are back and operating 24/7

After a brief hiatus due to COVID-19, Ninoy Aquino International Airport’s (NAIA) shuttle services are back and ready to serve frequent airport goers.

In a Facebook post, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) announced that NAIA shuttle services in between airport terminals are once again operational. They will serve the public 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Oh, and taking this service is completely free of charge, too. Look:

NAIA shuttle service pick-up and drop-off points

NAIA Terminal 1 – Arrival, curbside NAIA Terminal 2 – Arrival, curbside in front of Bay 9 NAIA Terminal 3 – Departure, curbside in front of Gate 5 and Gate 6 NAIA Terminal 4 – Curbside

Having a shuttle service ready to get you to and from NAIA’s separate terminals is a godsend—especially considering the worsening traffic situation on account of Metro Manila’s shift down to Alert Level 1. Have you tried taking this yet?

