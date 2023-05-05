DOTr could tap National Printing Office, APO to help license card production

It’s been a rough couple of weeks for the Land Transportation Office (LTO). By now, you’re probably aware of the license card shortage that has forced the agency to print these out on paper. There’s also the looming problem of the possible license plate shortage, but that’s a different can of worms.

In response to the license card shortage, the LTO extended the validity of all driver’s licenses expiring from April 24 onwards until October 31. That’s to help space out the number of those applying or renewing licenses until the supplies (hopefully) get back to normal. With all the issues facing the LTO right now, the Department of Transport (DOTr) suggested a solution.

The DOTr said that it is in ‘exploratory talks’ to outsource the printing of license cards to two government-owned printing agencies. These agencies are the National Printing Office (NPO) and APO Production Unit (APO). NPO and APO produce government forms used for tax collection, payment of fees, and other forms needed in the course of government transactions.

“Sa ngayon ay nasa ‘exploratory stage’ ang pakikipag-ugnayan ng Kalihim sa NPO Director upang alamin ang mga posibleng mangyayari sakaling kunin ang serbisyo ng ahensya,” said the DOTr in a statement.

It appears to be a logical solution, but simply asking these two printing agencies for help isn’t exactly straightforward. Per the DOTr, the Central Bids and Awards Committee needs more information before permitting this move to continue. It’s based on prevailing laws, and the ‘agency-to-agency' agreement must be sealed with a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA). And, of course, there has to be a bidding process.

The deadline for the ‘competitive bidding’ is set on May 24, 2023.

