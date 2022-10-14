Report: The Pasig River ferry service might be getting an upgrade

Pasig River ferry service patrons, we have some good news for you: According to a report by the Philippine Star, the water-based transport alternative might soon be getting an upgrade.

In a statement, Department of Transportation (DOTr) head Jaime Bautista brought up the idea of rehabilitating the service. The official labeled this as one of the agency’s priority projects, although he added that this will still require the National Economic and Development Authority’s (NEDA) go signal.

“One of our priority projects is the Pasig River ferry system, which then taps the Pasig River as an alternative corridor. It is a reliable and safe ferry service… traversing seven cities of Metro Manila,” Bautista explained.

“We are studying that right now because that will require NEDA approval. Currently, we can say that the project is in the pre-investment stage.”

Bautista, who recently lauded Norway for its world-class rail system, also gave the European nation praise for its own ferry system. According to Bautista, the country’s implementation of water-based transport is something that can be emulated locally.

So, an upgraded Pasig River ferry system of the San Miguel Corporation’s (SMC) Pasig River Expressway? Which of these two options do you think would be better?

