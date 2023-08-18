DOTr explains why the MRT-3 cannot operate for 24 hours

Despite the changing Philippine labor landscape, especially 24/7 BPO operations, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) said in a statement that 24-hour operations for the Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT-3) may not be implemented any time soon, as the line cannot afford to delay nor shorten its vital nighttime maintenance activities.

Engineer Oscar Bongon, MRT-3 director for operations, explained that all train sets undergo scheduled maintenance activities at the depot after the last trip in the evening, until before the first trip the next morning.

“Napaka-vital po nito kasi ito po yung ating linya, dito po tumatakbo yung mga tren natin,” Bongon said. “Ini-ensure natin na from the tracks to the signaling and then the power, lahat po yan tsine-check natin para reliable ang ating operations at saka yung safety nai-ensure natin na walang aberya sa revenue period.”

Citing the phasing in maintenance activities, Dir. Bongon explained that any delay in the time schedule would affect other portions of the rail system.

“Kailangan ma-ensure na nami-maintain kasi po pag hindi mami-maintain, slowly mag-deteriorate yung system,” Bongon continued.

According to the MRT-3 official, extending hours of operations to service more people is not feasible for the rail system.

“Tayo po, iisa lang ang linya natin so we really have to maintain it,” he said. “Yun po ang kaibahan. Gaya sa Japan o Europe, marami silang linyang magkakasabay so pwedeng during nighttime na konti ang passenger demand, papatayin niya ang ibang linya at i-maintain yun at salitan yun so they can operate 24 hours,” he added.

Bongon said the nighttime maintenance of trains involves inspection, cleaning, troubleshooting, washing, shunting or uncoupling, and other preventive activities. From existing 24 three-car trains, the MRT-3 plans to make the rail line operate with four-car trains to accommodate more passengers.

“Kasama yan sa kontrata ng Sumitomo na pag natapos niya na yung expansion, puwede na tayong mag-four-car train bago po matapos ang 2025,” said Bongon.

We’re crossing our fingers for all of those goals.