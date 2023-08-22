Driving school vehicle caught illegally parked... in front of its own office

Student drivers are better off learning from driving schools than from, say, a mere relative with a license. It’s better to have a professional teach someone the ins and outs of getting behind the wheel, after all.

It appears some driving schools, however, may not be practicing what they preach. In a photo shared by New Task Force Special Operations (NTFSO) head Bong Nebrija, a driving-school vehicle—complete with the decals and all—was caught illegally parked on the side of the street. The worst part? It was right in front of the driving school’s headquarters.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Be warned: P1,000 penalty awaits motorcycle riders using EDSA bike lanes

LRT-1 Roosevelt Station is now known as FPJ Station

This happened during one of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority’s (MMDA) recent road-clearing operations. It makes you wonder—shouldn’t driving schools be teaching students about proper parking etiquette as well? It’s as Nebrija said in his post: “Illegal parking should be emphasized in driving schools, don’t you think?”

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

To think this ‘school’ is accredited by the Land Transportation Office (LTO), too, and offers both theoretical and practical driving course certificates. Well, at least that’s what the tarpaulins say. We just hope the students that have gone through this particular school were taught properly and not just handed out certificates upon payment.

Sigh. The irony is rich in this one.

Driving school vehicle caught for illegal parking

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch now