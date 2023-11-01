Fines for EDSA Busway violators will soon start at P5,000

Every time we write a story about EDSA Busway violators, there’s always the nagging thought that the penalties for driving illegally in the bus lane should be higher—because P1,000 per apprehension won’t be enough to deter repeat offenders with deep pockets, anyway.

Well, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), via MMDA Regulation No. 23-002, has now increased the fines for EDSA Bus Carousel violators, whether they’re in public or private vehicles. Check them out below:

Increased fines for EDSA Busway violators

First offense – P5,000 Second offense – P10,000, plus one-month suspension of driver’s license and mandatory road safety seminar Third offense – P20,000, plus one-year suspension of driver’s license Fourth offense – P30,000, plus possible revocation of driver’s license

Just to remind everyone, only public utility buses, ambulances, and marked government vehicles responding to emergencies are allowed to use the EDSA Busway.

“Based on our data and observation, there are those who are willing to pay the P1,000 fines and violated the exclusivity of the bus lane because they can afford it...kalimitan kotse ng mayayaman,” said MMDA acting chairman Romando Artes, adding that the new fines are neither anti-poor nor a money-making scheme.

He also said that an information drive will be conducted by the MMDA before the higher fines are rolled out. We’ll let you know once an implementation date has been set, but in the meantime, do you think these new penalties will serve to discourage violators? Let us know in the comments.