Advisory: Higher SLEX toll fees to be implemented beginning November 3

If you regularly travel on the South Luzon Expressway (SLEX), take note: The Toll Regulatory Board (TRB) has announced that toll fees on the expressway are set to increase on November 3, 2023.

Here’s how much the rates will be increasing:

SLEX toll fee increase effective November 3, 2023

Alabang–Calamba section

Class 1 – P10 increase

Class 2 – P20 increase

Class 3 – P30 increase

Calamba–Santo Tomas section

Class 1 – P4 increase

Class 2 – P6 increase

Class 3 – P8 increase

This is the first periodic toll rate adjustment for SLEX since 2011, and is part of the TRB’s authorized increase for petitions filed in 2012 and 2014. To lessen the impact of toll hikes on motorists, the TRB has directed that the adjustments be implemented in two tranches, with this being the first tranche and the second one to take effect in 2024.

Take note that cash lanes are gradually being phased out on tollways, and that toll payments are to be made via RFID. SLEX uses Autosweep RFID. For quick ways to check your RFID balance before your journey, click here.

Main image by Patrick Roque via Wikimedia Commons