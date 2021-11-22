Motoring News

EDSA Busway commuters can now use the newly opened Buendia Station

Accessible via the new EDSA-Buendia footbridge
by TopGear.com.ph | 2 hours ago
PHOTO: DOTr on Facebook

To commuters who use the EDSA Busway regularly, take note: The Department of Transportation (DOTr) has announced that the new EDSA Busway Buendia Station is now open to the public.

The new station is connected to the new footbridge at the EDSA-Buendia intersection that the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) inaugurated recently. It is officially the 13th operational EDSA Busway station in the metro. You can check out more details and photos below: 

The new footbridge is also directly connected to the MRT-3 Buendia Station. All these mean commuters now have a safer and seamless way to transfer between the Busway and the MRT.

Have any of you guys tried the new Buendia Station yet? Share with us your experience via the comments section.

PHOTO: DOTr on Facebook

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

