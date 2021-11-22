EDSA Busway commuters can now use the newly opened Buendia Station

To commuters who use the EDSA Busway regularly, take note: The Department of Transportation (DOTr) has announced that the new EDSA Busway Buendia Station is now open to the public.

The new station is connected to the new footbridge at the EDSA-Buendia intersection that the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) inaugurated recently. It is officially the 13th operational EDSA Busway station in the metro. You can check out more details and photos below:

Continue reading below ↓

The new footbridge is also directly connected to the MRT-3 Buendia Station. All these mean commuters now have a safer and seamless way to transfer between the Busway and the MRT.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Have any of you guys tried the new Buendia Station yet? Share with us your experience via the comments section.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.