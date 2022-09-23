Motoring News

Look: 13 EDSA Carousel stations now have bus timers

These seek to improve the flow of traffic inside the busway
by TopGear.com.ph | 2 hours ago
EDSA Busway
PHOTO: DOTr on Facebook

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) isn’t just adding more units to the EDSA Carousel, so it seems. The agency has also recently upgraded the busway with new timers installed at 13 stations along the entire route.

Each bus timer has a three-aspect signal lantern with a two-digit timer. The 30-second countdowns begin whenever each bus stops at the stations. The timers automatically reset upon arrival of the next bus, and may also be recalibrated as needed based on recommendations from the InterAgency Council for Traffic and the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:
Only the LTO and deputized officers—not the LGU—can confiscate your driver’s license
Heart Evangelista’s custom Mercedes-Benz Sprinter is pretty much a hotel on wheels

The installation of these timers seeks to enable a smoother flow of traffic along the EDSA Busway and systematize the loading and unloading of passengers. The timers can be found at the following stations:

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
  1. Monumento MCU
  2. Bagong Barrio
  3. Balintawak
  4. Muñoz
  5. North MRT Station
  6. Quezon Avenue MRT Station
  7. Q-Mart
  8. Main Avenue
  9. Ortigas MRT Station
  10. Guadalupe MRT Station
  11. Buendia
  12. Taft Avenue
  13. Roxas Boulevard

What do you think of these newest additions, commuters? How will these upgrades really affect the EDSA Busway?

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
Recommended Videos

New EDSA Busway timers:

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click here to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.

Read Next
The Monaco Grand Prix will remain on the F1 calendar until 2025
View other articles about:
Recommended Videos
Read the Story →
PHOTO: DOTr on Facebook

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

    Retake this Poll

    • Quiz Results
    Take this Quiz Again

    • TGP Rating:
    /20

    Starts at ₱

    TGP Rating:
    /20
    Starts at ₱