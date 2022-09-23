Look: 13 EDSA Carousel stations now have bus timers

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) isn’t just adding more units to the EDSA Carousel, so it seems. The agency has also recently upgraded the busway with new timers installed at 13 stations along the entire route.

Each bus timer has a three-aspect signal lantern with a two-digit timer. The 30-second countdowns begin whenever each bus stops at the stations. The timers automatically reset upon arrival of the next bus, and may also be recalibrated as needed based on recommendations from the InterAgency Council for Traffic and the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority.

The installation of these timers seeks to enable a smoother flow of traffic along the EDSA Busway and systematize the loading and unloading of passengers. The timers can be found at the following stations:

Monumento MCU Bagong Barrio Balintawak Muñoz North MRT Station Quezon Avenue MRT Station Q-Mart Main Avenue Ortigas MRT Station Guadalupe MRT Station Buendia Taft Avenue Roxas Boulevard

What do you think of these newest additions, commuters? How will these upgrades really affect the EDSA Busway?

New EDSA Busway timers:

