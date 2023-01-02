The EDSA Carousel Tramo Station is now open

Some pleasant news for commuters to start 2023: The Department of Transportation (DOTr) has officially opened the new EDSA Busway Tramo Station.

EDSA Carousel passengers may now aboard or alight the buses via this new station located in Pasay City. It is reportedly one of four new stations that the DOTr is planning to open this year.

“Ito pong bus stop na ito ay magbibigay ng convenience sa ating mga mananakay para ’yung mga bumababa at sumasakay sa lugar na ito ay hindi na masyadong lalakad ng malayo,” said DOTr secretary Jaime Bautista.

“The MMDA assured our full support.” said Metropolitan Manila Development Authority general manager Procopio Lipana. “Rest assured that we remain strong and dynamic partners to serve our people better especially the commuting public. We pledge to extend our time, effort, and resources for better service to our people today and tomorrow.”

The EDSA Busway is currently able to service about 300,000 passengers daily. We could see this number rise as the DOTr continues to expand the bus network with more PUV units and new stations.

The sad news amid all these is that the Libreng Sakay program officially ended at the turn of the year, so commuters will now have to pay fares when using the EDSA Carousel. Take note, readers.

EDSA Busway Tramo Station opening:

