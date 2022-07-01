EDSA Carousel free rides extended; MRT-3, LRT-2, PNR free rides for students starting August

Students will finally have face-to-face classes once again next month. And as students start going back to school, they will be entitled to free bus and train rides for the first quarter of this new school year.

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) has announced that the free EDSA Carousel bus rides will be extended until December 2022 for all passengers. At the same time, it will be launching its Libreng Sakay for Students Program for the MRT-3 and LRT-2 lines as well as the PNR. The agency also recommended the MRT-3 management stop offering free rides to other MRT-3 passengers.

“Considering the welfare of students, however, whose learning outcomes have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic, the undersigned recommends implementing a Libreng Sakay for Students Program for the first quarter of School Year 2022-2023, or from August 22 to November 4, 2022,” said DOTr secretary Jaime Bautista. “The Libreng Sakay for students will be implemented in MRT-3. LRT-2, and PNR.”

The Department of Education estimates 38,000 schools in the country are now ready to resume face-to-face classes. Expect heavier traffic on the road and longer queues at bus terminals and train stations come next month.

