DOTr accepts offer from Swedish government to work on improving the EDSA Carousel

We’ve received some good news regarding the EDSA Busway over the past week or so. The Department of Transportation (DOTr) recently opened two new stations, then followed that up with the announcement that the Libreng Sakay program will continue at least until December 2022.

Now, the DOTr has shared that it has accepted the government of Sweden’s offer to explore ways on how to improve the EDSA Carousel. At this point, we could use all the help we can get, right?

DOTr secretary Jaime Bautista took the offer during a recent courtesy call with Swedish Ambassador to the Philippines Annika Thunborg. “Improving the EDSA Busway to be able to accommodate the surge of commuters when face-to-face classes resume this month aligns well with the Secretary’s mission to raise the country’s transport systems to global standards,” the agency’s press release reads.

No word yet, of course, on what the improvements will be and when we can expect to see changes. We just hope these will come sooner rather than later.

