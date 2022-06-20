MMDA blames lack of discipline for yesterday’s EDSA-Santolan flood, traffic mess

Do you get annoyed when you see a motorist roll down their window to throw trash on the road? Yes, we do as well. It’s lazy, irresponsible and—as the situation on EDSA following yesterday’s downpour showed—doesn’t do Metro Manila’s flood issues any favors.

If you ran into heavy traffic on EDSA yesterday following the sudden deluge, it’s likely because the stretch of the busy thoroughfare from the EDSA-Santolan Flyover to Main Avenue ended up underwater.

In a Facebook post, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) called out litterers for making EDSA’s flood situation worse.

“Dahil sa walang disiplinang pagtatapon ng basura, baha at mabigat na daloy ng trapiko ang naging dulot nito,” the MMDA said, adding that its Metrobase observed heavy traffic yesterday afternoon because of the sudden onset of flood.

The agency went on to stress how it constantly has its hands full unclogging drains and canals to keep up with rampant littering.

“Regular at araw-araw ang ginagawang cleaning at declogging operations ng MMDA, pero hindi nauubos ang mga basura na bumabara sa mga kanal dahil sa paulit-ulit na pagtatapon kung saan-saan lamang,” the MMDA said, adding that the most common forms of litter they remove are plastic bags, styrofoam, plastic cups, and plastic bottles.

Guys, if you have litter inside your car—whether it’s a candy wrapper or something larger like a grocery bag—hold onto it until you come across a trash can. How hard can it be?

MMDA on EDSA flood yesterday

