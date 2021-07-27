Rainy-season reminder: Beware of unpatched potholes on EDSA

Last week was horrendous. Rains brought by habagat (partly due to Typhoon Fabian as well) left several areas in the metro flooded. Major thoroughfares such as Taft Avenue in Manila City were submerged in almost knee-deep waters.

Now, while the worst part is over and the floods have already subsided, motorists are still being advised to observe caution when driving out, especially along roads such as EDSA. Yes, we know the terrain here isn’t exactly the smoothest, but the recent rains may have left several new potholes and worsened existing ones on major thoroughfares. And unlike the usual bumps on the road, these potholes can be very dangerous for both cars and motorcycles.

Riders can easily crash when they hit a deep pothole, not to mention their motorcycles can easily get damaged. Cars and even bigger pickups and SUVS are no exception, either. And seeing as EDSA is arguably the busiest road in Metro Manila, a lot of motorists might get into accidents until these road imperfections are repaired.

“When does the government plan to fix these roads, then?” Good question, but there’s also a reasonable answer. As we said, the worst is over, but the rains still continue to pour. And because of this, concerned government agencies still can’t conduct road repairs until the weather improves.

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), for its part, is reminding motorists passing through EDSA to be extra careful so as to avoid any incidents.

Drive safe out there, guys.

