Gallery: Habagat downpour leaves Taft Avenue submerged in floods

The rains have been pouring damn hard these past several days mainly due to Habagat and partly because of Typhoon Fabian, leaving several areas around the Philippines—specifically, Metro Manila—submerged in floods.

Taft Avenue in Manila City was one thoroughfare that was heavily affected by the heavy rains. Residents from the area would know that a submerged Taft is nothing new, but these recent floods were worse than the usual.

Below are a few photos from yesterday. The first one was taken near the De La Salle University, while the second at the Taft Avenue-United Nations intersection. These are photos from opposite ends of the road, and they tell the entire story.

PHOTO BY Nilo Castulo

PHOTO BY Jerome Ascaño

Both the downpour and the floods have subsided since these images were taken, but the rains are still expected throughout the weekend. Of course, we advise all of you who plan to head out to still observe caution and to plan your routes and schedule your trips accordingly.

We’ve also listed below some tip sheets that drivers, riders, and commuters may find helpful when braving heavy rains and floods. Look:

Rainy season tips

For more photos and some footage of the recent floods along Taft Avenue, you can scroll down further. If any of you have more photos or videos of floods in your area, you can share them in the comments, too. Stay safe out there, folks.

PHOTO BY Jerome Ascaño

PHOTO BY Jerome Ascaño

PHOTO BY Jerome Ascaño

