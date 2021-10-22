MMDA: EDSA vehicle volume now back to pre-pandemic levels

Here’s a question for motorists who pass through EDSA regularly these days: Is it starting to feel like traffic is getting worse by the day? Well, don’t worry, it’s not just your head playing tricks on you.

According to statistics from the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), the volume of vehicles traversing EDSA has already reached pre-pandemic levels. The agency says a total of 390,238 vehicles traveled along the thoroughfare on October 7, 2021—that’s just slightly fewer than the 405,882 total logged back on July 8, 2019.

On a positive note, the MMDA did observe that the average speed from Monumento to Roxas Boulevard is now 23.43kph, which is much faster than the 11kph average from two years ago. You can check out the advisory below:

Perhaps the President’s statement back in June doesn’t hold true anymore now, does it? In a way, though, it’s not that bad seeing as we’ve already entered the dreaded ‘-ber’ months and the volume is still lower than that of July 2019. There’s also the prolonged suspension of the number-coding scheme to consider, too. What do you guys think?

