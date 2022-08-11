New Fair Traffic Apprehension Act aims to compensate motorists for wrongful citations

Well, here’s a timely development amidst all the no-contact apprehension program (NCAP) issues: A new bill that aims to compensate motorists apprehended for unfair traffic violations has been filed in congress.

House Bill no. 3366 is also referred to as “An Act Enforcing Fair Traffic Apprehension, Granting for the Purpose Compensation to Drivers of Motor Vehicles for Improper Traffic Apprehension and Imposing Administrative Sanctions for Erring Traffic Enforcement Personnel.” Man, that name sure is a mouthful—so we think we’re going to go with the Fair Traffic Apprehension Act instead.

Anyway, the bill was filed by 1-Rider Partylist representative Bonifacio Bosita in the 19th congress. The bill’s full text has yet to be uploaded to the official House of Representatives website, but the Facebook page of the Riders Safety Advocates of the Philippines (RSAP)—which Bosita founded—shared its first page online.

To sum it up, the bill wants to promote fair traffic law implementation by compensating motorists who have been found wrongfully apprehended, and file administrative charges against erring enforcers.

The new piece of legislation also attributes improper traffic apprehensions to ticketing quotas and some local government units receiving a share of collected fines and penalties.

We’ll have more information on the Fair Traffic Apprehension Act once the full bill is uploaded to the House of Representatives website. For now, this is something to keep an eye on. Are you in favor of it?

Fair Traffic Apprehension Act filed in Congress

