Owner of busway-trespassing Ferrari won’t be allowed to drive... for now

There’s a Ferrari F8 Tributo that recently went viral for all the wrong reasons, as it was caught entering the bus lane on EDSA. The Land Transportation Office (LTO) initially called out the supercar’s owner, but now the agency has decided to properly penalize the erring motorist.

The LTO has now issued a 90-day suspension on the Ferrari owner’s driver’s license. The vehicle in discussion has also been put on alarm in the agency’s system, and this status will remain until the owner, um, owns up to his actions. This basically means the Ferrari’s registration can’t be renewed until the entire situation is sorted out.

In addition, the driver of the Ferrari will be fined, although the LTO didn’t share information on the corresponding penalties.

“We cannot be blamed for swiftly issuing a resolution on this case because the violation warrants it,” said LTO chief Teofilo Guadiz III. “The bus lane was put up for the exclusive use of PUBs and other authorized vehicles and not for private vehicles, no matter the size, make and price tag. Despite the many signs placed declaring it to be as such, the driver blatantly disregarded those, as if showing that he/she is above the law, and we will not let that pass.”

What do you think of the LTO’s decision? Sound off in the comments.

Ferrari bus lane saga update:

