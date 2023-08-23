FIBA World Cup 2023: How to book a free bus ride to the Philippine Arena on opening day

Scored tickets to the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 opener on August 25? You can score a free bus ride to and from the event, too.

For the opening round of the event at the Philippine Arena, a total of 400 buses will be deployed to provide free point-to-point (P2P) shuttle bus rides from 12 take-off points in Metro Manila and surrounding provinces. The buses to be used are 49-seater premium-grade air-conditioned units.

The FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 opener will feature Italy against Angola at 4pm, and Philippines vs Dominican Republic at 8pm. If you’re watching it live and want to avail yourself of a free bus ride, here’s everything you need to know about the P2P bus service:

FIBA World Cup 2023 opening day P2P bus service: Take-off points and schedules

PITX Bus Terminal Mall of Asia Arena One Ayala Bus Terminal BGC Market Market Bus Terminal SM Megamall Araneta City Trinoma SM North EDSA Clover Leaf Ayala Mall Bus Terminal SM Baliuag SM Pampanga SM Clark

Shuttle buses will depart from all take-off points beginning 11am, at approximately 30-minute intervals. From 1pm to 5pm, buses will depart hourly. Passengers will be dropped off at the North Luzon Express Terminal (NLET) within the Philippine Arena complex.

How to book a slot for the P2P service

Click on this link to choose your preferred take-off point and time of departure. You will need to have an opening-day ticket to avail yourself of a free P2P bus ride.

Will there be a ride back to the starting points?

Yes, the P2P bus service will depart from the Philippine Arena after the Philippines vs Dominican Republic game.

Buses will depart from NLET, where 60 loading bays will be used simultaneously to dispatch multiple shuttles heading back to the 12 original take-off points. Whatever the result will be, stay alert and make sure you board the correct bus—you don’t want to end up in Pampanga when you’re supposed to be heading to Metro Manila.

The FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 will run from August 25 to September 10. Aside from the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia are also co-hosting the event. Local tournament rounds will be held at Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City, Philippine Arena in Bulacan, and SM Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City. The final phase of the tournament, from the quarterfinals up to the finals, will be held at SM Mall of Asia Arena.

Classes in public schools in all levels and work in government offices in Metro Manila and Bulacan are suspended on August 25 for the opening ceremonies. The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has already announced that number coding will not be suspended, but it has banned mall-wide sales and roadwork for the duration of the event, and will also implement intermittent stops on EDSA and other major roads to help manage traffic flow.