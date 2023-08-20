MMDA to implement intermittent stops on EDSA, other roads for FIBA World Cup 2023

As we head into the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 opener on August 25, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has announced that it will implement intermittent stops along major roads to give way to delegates and players from other countries as they land in the Philippines and travel to the tournament locations. The Philippines is one of the host countries of the event this year.

Here is the list of affected areas:

FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023: Roads where intermittent stops will be implemented

EDSA Kalayaan Avenue Diokno Boulevard Roxas Boulevard Andrews Avenue Sales Road

The traffic scheme will also be implemented on other FIBA routes. The agency is deploying 1,303 personnel to manage traffic and guide motorists.

Aside from the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia are the two other host countries of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023, which runs from August 25 to September 10. Tournament rounds here will be held at Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City, Philippine Arena in Bulacan, and SM Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City. The final phase of the tournament, from the quarterfinals up to the finals, will be held at SM Mall of Asia Arena.

Earlier this month, the MMDA also released Memorandum Circular No. 7-2023 suspending roadwork and banning mall-wide sales along EDSA and select areas from August 17 to September 10. On August 25, classes in public schools in all levels and work in government offices in Metro Manila and Bulacan have been suspended due to the event’s opening ceremony.

MMDA advisory for FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023: