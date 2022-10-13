An erring motorcycle rider allegedly paid P5,000 for a fake license

What did we tell you? Don’t trust fixers when getting a driver’s license—or anything, really—from the Land Transportation Office (LTO). Chances are, the license you’ll get will be fake.

That’s just been proven yet again during one of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority’s (MMDA) recent ops in the metro. A rider who was apparently apprehended by enforcers tried to run away, only to be caught yet again by more MMDA personnel. Said rider showed his driver’s license, and after a quick inspection, Task Force Special Operations head Bong Nebrija was able to confirm that the license was, in fact, fake.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Quick guide: What types of top boxes should be registered with the LTO?

LTO on viral dilapidated truck with valid registration: “Heads will roll”

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

The rider confessed that he had a friend get him the license, and he supposedly paid a whopping P5,000 for it. He didn’t have to go through any exams or driving tests. Is that the price to pay for convenience? Not really. That’s way more than what he would’ve spent on a legit license if only he had gone through the proper licensing process with the LTO. It also would’ve saved him from getting a) a ticket and b) his motorcycle impounded.

“Sayang P5,000 mo. Peke ’to. Impounded pa motor mo,” Nebrija told the rider.

Again, the MMDA can tell whether or not your driver’s license is fake. Don’t push your luck, people. It might take a lot of work, but acquiring a license the right way will be definitely worth it in the end, especially now that those 10-year licenses are finally being rolled out.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos

For actual footage on all this, you can check out the first minute of so of the video embedded below.

MMDA catches rider with fake LTO driver’s license:

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.